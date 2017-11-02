Helping parents on the path to parenthood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Infertility is a complex and often misunderstood condition, that affects one in six couples. Dr. Michael C. Edelstein of the Virginia Fertility Associates visits to fill us in on the advancements in technology that are giving hope to those couples who face fertility challenges. Dr. Edelstein is joined by Richmond Fertility Workshop Creator Michele Eicher Whiteside to discuss the workshops being offered and talk about her personal experiences with infertility. The 2017 Richmond Infertility Workshop is on Saturday, November 11th from 8:30am to 4:30pm at the Jepson Alumni Center at the University of Richmond. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondfertilityworkshop.com/ and http://www.virginiafertilityassociates.com/

