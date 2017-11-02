× Caroline man accused of setting girlfriend’s trailer on fire using hand sanitizer

CAROLINE, Va. — A charred high chair, and baby clothes with soot were visible in the smoldering interior of a Caroline County trailer home Thursday.

“I’m so glad I wasn’t here,” said Kristina Peck.

Deputies say the kitchen was destroyed by fire after hand sanitizer was placed in a candle warmer and then used to set the trailer home ablaze.

“He poured it on the plate,” said Peck. “It ignited and caught the kitchen on fire. ”

Deputy Kevin Mundy was already en route to the home after Kristina Peck called and asked them to check on her trailer, saying when she left at 9 p.m. Wednesday night, she had a feeling something was going to happen.

When he got there he saw smoke coming from windows and flames inside. He went to the back door, just as the suspect came right at him. He took Justin Taylor into custody, charging him with arson.

Taylor is Peck’s boyfriend and the father of her youngest son was arrested.

“I work my butt off and he destroyed it,” said Peck.

As Peck tries to salvage whatever she can, the postal delivery woman can’t help but think of her three children, and all they’ve lost.

“Diapers, baby bottles, their clothes,” she said. “It’s all gone.”

Peck calls herself a young mom who vows to bounce back and is now leaning on her family for help. She said she never thought something she bought to kill germs could give her such a sick feeling.