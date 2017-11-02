× Henrico man who admitted shooting his wife found not guilty of murder

HENRICO, Va. — – A jury trial wrapped up Thursday for a Henrico man charged with fatally shooting his wife while their two children slept.

Alvin Banks faced first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and gun charges after the November 2016 incident.

Thursday evening Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor confirmed that Alvin Banks was found not guilty on the murder charge. He was found guilty on the charges for unlawful discharge of a firearm inside the home, and two counts of child endangerment.

The fatal shooting

Alvin’s wife, Katrina, was found shot to death in the basement of the couple’s Orion Court home after her husband Alvin ran to a nearby fire station and told firefighters he’d accidentally shot his wife.

“Come on, let’s go,” a Henrico firefighter recalled Alvin Banks screaming when he ran to Fire Station 6 for help, according to court documents.

When police arrived at the eastern Henrico home, off South Laburnum Avenue, Mr. Banks repeated that he had accidentally shot his wife and urged officers to go inside, police said.

On the second day of the trial, a jury watched an 18-minute video of Henrico Police detectives questioning Alvin Banks about the moments leading up to his wife’s death.

When questioned at the police station, Banks told officers he had gotten into an argument with his wife over phone calls he had made.

Banks admitted to firing three rounds into the ceiling of their split level home describing the shots as a “getaway, stop thing,” or to prevent more arguing.

The defendant told detectives he had never put his hands on his wife before, but wish he had assaulted her instead since she would still be alive.

Detectives then thanked Banks for being cooperative with their investigation.

However, a detective testified five shell casings were recovered at the scene, including the bullet that killed Katrina.

Police entered the home and “heard a young child screaming in the basement,” an affidavit filed in Henrico Court read.

“[The officer] entered the basement and located a deceased female in the hallway lying face down,” the affidavit continued. “Two children were located inside the residence and removed… by on scene officers.”

The defendant is being represented by Joe Morrissey.

Katrina Banks worked as a nurse at Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond.

“She had been a beloved and respected member of our nursing staff at Retreat Doctors’ Hospital since July 2003. She most recently worked as the Nursing House supervisor at night, while pursuing her master’s degree in nursing leadership,” a hospital spokesperson said. “So many of us will remember Katrina for her kindness and willingness to help others. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family during this difficult time.”