Halloween AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing child

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued for Zy’Rah Holliday.

The three-year-old North Carolina girl was last seen on Halloween, October 31, in Spring Lake, N.C., according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Zy’Rah is approximately three-feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it and black jogging pants.

“She was taken by her mother’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas,” a police spokesperson said.

Thomas was later located, but Zy’Rah has not yet been found, WNCN reported.

Thomas, 20, has been charged with felony child abduction, the North Carolina station reported.

Police spent parts of Halloween night searching ponds near the child’s home near Spring Lake.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 910-893-9111.