‘Please do something!’ Parents plea to city officials after bus stop shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parents say a fight on a school bus lead to shots fired Wednesday afternoon in Richmond’s East End.

Police are still investigating what triggered the gunfire at Bus 74, but parents say a text was sent to juveniles in the community from someone on the bus, urging the text recipients show up with a weapon.

"As a mom I am devastated. I am outraged because this is ridiculous. I am sick of it, my daughter could've been killed on the bus,” said Sheniqua Thompkins.

She was furious that someone could unleash such firepower that riddled holes in her daughter’s school bus.

"Something has to be done about this ASAP," Thompkins said.

School officials say at least a dozen students were onboard when four bullets ripped through the side at the corner of Sussex and Whitcomb Streets in the city's East End.

"He yanked her down,” said a woman who asked us to hide her identity. She said her niece was the closest call. "I guess he saw when they were about to shoot so he yanked her down and the bullet when through.”

No one was hit, but parents believe the violence was an answer to a text sent from someone riding the bus, to juveniles in the community to “be ready” when the bus came to a stop.

"Kids should be able to go to school and come home safely,” added Thompkins.

School officials agree.

"These are students, young men and women who have been at school, hopefully having a good educational day and working towards achieving goals and aspirations, we shouldn't be coming home to worry about bullets and this kind of incident,” said Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz.

The incident that has rattled the nerves of parents in Mosby Court, has many demanding that city leaders wake up.

"Mayor Levar, please do something, this has to stop,” said Thompkins. “These are kids. They have a chance at life and do what’s right in the world and live productively, not be shot at and have to worry about being killed. Not innocent children."

Forensic officers and detectives combed the bus for clues. Their job was made harder by the fact that the camera-video system on Bus 74 apparently was not in working order.

Police have not yet released information about the shooting suspects, nor a motive.