Monument Avenue reopens following gas leak

RICHMOND, Va. — A gas leak closed a portion of Monument Avenue, near Staples Mill Road, in Richmond on Wednesday.

Monument Avenue was closed in both directions while Richmond Fire and the Department of Utilities responded to the leak.

Monument Avenue reopened to traffic at noon.

The cause of the gas leak has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

Monument Ave is back open. — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) November 1, 2017

Monument Avenue is CLOSED in both directions at Staples Mill (near Willow Lawn) for a gas leak. @UtilityBuddy #rva — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) November 1, 2017

A nat. gas line was struck at 4904 Monument Ave. DPU crews have been dispatched to site. More details to follow. — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) November 1, 2017