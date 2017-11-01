× Kroger looking to fill 12 store management positions in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger is holding a hiring event Thursday, November 2 to fill 12 store management positions in the Richmond area.

The one-day event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center located at 2235 Staples Mill in Richmond.

“We’re excited to fill these management roles in our stores through this upcoming hiring event,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for the Mid-Atlantic Division. “We offer competitive compensation, excellent benefits and the opportunity for advancement at one of the largest corporations in the United States.”

Interested candidates should have an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or previous comparable retail management experience.

Those candidates are asked to apply online at jobs.kroger.com by typing “Assistant Store Manager” in the Keywords section, and then select Virginia. Applicants should complete the application and assessment before attending the hiring event.

Candidates are also asked to bring a copy of their resume to the interview.