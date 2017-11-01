× Islamic Art, American Indian Pow-Wow, & Stage play Momma’s Boy

RICHMOND, Va. —

November 2–4

The Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts presents the seventh biennial Hamad bin Khalifa Symposium on Islamic Art, is Thursday – Saturday, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Cheek Theater, 200 North Boulevard, Richmond. The three-day international symposium on Islamic art and culture features leading scholars and curators of Islamic art and architecture, and dynamic contemporary artists from around the world. This year’s conference is titled, “Islamic Art: Past, Present and Future.” Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani will deliver the opening address at 5 p.m. on Thursday, acclaimed Moroccan-born contemporary artist Lalla Essaydi will follow with the keynote address, “Gender, Power and Tradition.” Check-in at 4:30 p.m. “Islamic Art: Past, Present and Future” is sponsored by VCUarts, VCUarts Qatar, The Qatar Foundation and Hamad bin Khalifa University. Tickets are $10 per day, and the event is open to the public. For more information, including the full list of speakers, visit islamicartdoha.org. Register at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2888333.

November 3, 8pm

Priest Tyaire’s hit play “Momma’s Boy” debits at the Altria Theater on Friday, at The Altria Theater 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, What happens when a mother holds on to her son too long? You’ll find out from an all-star cast that includes singer/songwriter Johnny Gill, actress Jackee Harry (227), Nephew Tommy (Steve Harvey Morning Show), Gary ‘Lil G’ Jenkins (from Silk), Dawn Robinson (En Vogue), R&B / Gospel artist Shirley Murdock, and others to tell the story of a how a man is forced to change the life of a “Momma’s Boy” and turn him into a grown man. Tickets at www.etix.com, or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849).

November 3-5,

November is Native American month, and Pow-Wow, an American Indian owned and operated company, is back with the 26th annual Great American Indian Exposition Pow-Wow and Show on in Richmond at The Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue. The American Indian Pow-Wow will feature the best in American Indian Dancing, Singing, Drumming, Arts, Crafts, Foods and Entertainment. Artisans from across the country will be selling their one of a kind turquoise, wampum, silver, and clothing. There will also be books for sale, music, and food. The celebration begins Friday for school children and The Pow-Wow is open to the public Saturday-10 am -6:30 pm, Sunday-11 am -6 pm. Grand entries and parade of nations will be Noon Saturday and Sunday. For more information contact Barry Richardson, 252-532-0821 or send e-mail to powwow@vance.net for discount coupon.