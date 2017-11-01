Inmate dies one day after entering Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating the death of a male inmate at Riverside Regional Jail, one day after he entered the facility.

The inmate, identified as 32-year-old Alex Tripp, was discovered an unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:14 p.m. on October 31.

A Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson said staff initiated a medical emergency and started CPR. Prince George EMS responded to the jail and continued CPR. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tripp’s cause of death is unknown at this time but appears to be from a suicide, according to the spokesperson.

The 32-year-old arrived at the facility Tuesday, October 30 on pending charges of petit larceny, fraud-false pretenses-obtaining money, and 2 counts of narcotics possession of out Chesterfield County.

He was being held without bond.

The Officer of Chief Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death.

Riverside Regional Jail has initiated an internal investigation into Tripp’s death. Prince George County Police Department, who also responded to the scene, are investigating the death.