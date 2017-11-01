Family owned Henrico woodworking store offers free weekly demos

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Woodcraft of Richmond is a family owned woodworking store in Henrico County that sells tools and supplies for passionate craftspeople.

Owner Ed Sontag said the store also offers workshops for people of all skill levels who want to learn how to make something.

“From wood turning-type classes to box making, we even offer a guitar class,” Sontag said. “And they run from three hours to three days over the course of a long weekend.”

Woodcraft offers a free demo on a woodworking topic, from sanding your wood carving to tuning your drill press, every Saturday.

