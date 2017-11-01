Teen shot in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenager, over the age of 15, was shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of Calhoun and West Hill streets in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The teen, Burkett reported, suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Richmond Police are investigating the shooting in the Gilpin Court housing complex.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.