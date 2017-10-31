× Louisa woman killed in crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Louisa woman as the driver killed in a weekend crash on Courthouse Road. Vallerie Staton-Bickley, 62, of Louisa, died after her pick-up truck struck a tree Sunday night.

“A 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was traveling east on Route 208 (Courthouse Road) near the intersection of Route 688 (Holland Creek Road) toward the town of Louisa when [Staton-Bickley] lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the road and strike a tree,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

Staton-Bickley was taken to UVA Medical Center where she later died, police said.

Passenger Gary H. Bickley, 58, of Louisa, suffered serious injuries in the crash.