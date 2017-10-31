Squirreloween 2017

RICHMOND, Va - Have Funn and Go Nuts at The seventh annual Squirreloween happening Tuesday, Oct. 31st, from 5-8pm at the Diamond. Our great friend, Todd “Parney” Parnell stopped by with Nutzy to share with us what families can expect at the event. There will be trick or treating throughout the ballpark, hayrides around the field, live music, food, games, prizes, and more! For more information visit www.milb.com/flying-squirrels/news/squirreloween-october-31-at-the-diamond
