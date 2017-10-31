Get funky with “Triple B”

Posted 11:13 am, October 31, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. - Triple B band is a Blues favorite on the local music scene from Petersburg, Va performing a fusion of Soul, Funk, Blues, and R&B music. Today they perform their songs “Crossroad Blues” and “The Triple B Strut”.  Here them play live in concert Saturday, November 4th at “An Evening of Blues” at the Montpelier Center for Arts.  For more information visit www.triplebband.com