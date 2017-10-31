RICHMOND, Va. - Triple B band is a Blues favorite on the local music scene from Petersburg, Va performing a fusion of Soul, Funk, Blues, and R&B music. Today they perform their songs “Crossroad Blues” and “The Triple B Strut”. Here them play live in concert Saturday, November 4th at “An Evening of Blues” at the Montpelier Center for Arts. For more information visit www.triplebband.com
Get funky with “Triple B”
-
Get The Blues with Triple B
-
Sam Reed talks about her musical influences, shares HERStory
-
Feel the Rhythm & Soul with Roxbury
-
6 things to know about Richmond Folk Festival 2017
-
Dragon Scales
-
-
Flashback “Feels Good” Friday with R&B legends Tony! Toni! Toné!
-
Enjoy The Soothing Sounds from Susan Greenbaum
-
The Shack Band
-
Making a traditional Czech Strudel!
-
Providing mastery in the arts with RAPA
-
-
Pecan Festival is today at Richard Bland College of William & Mary
-
Smooth Sounds in the Air by Underflare
-
Erin & The Wildfire Bring The Heat to our “Little Friday”