Don’t let these financial mistakes trick you

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond based money expert, JB Bryan shared some insight on some common financial mistakes people make. JB, Chief Investment Officer and President of JB Bryan Financial Group, offers FREE financial workshops Wednesday at 12pm and Sundays at 3pm at 3900 Westerre Parkway Suite 300. For more information or to register for a workshop, you can visit www.jbbryan.com