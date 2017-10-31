Bootacular cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - It’s time to toast to Halloween and celebrate with some ghoulish cocktails that are perfect for adults to enjoy after trick or treating. Demi Ripley is back with us to share a few spooktacular creations. You can catch Demi and grab a drink at Richmond hot spot Toast, https://www.toastrva.com/

Spiked Skellington

1.75oz Patron Reposado

.25oz Mezcal

.5oz Carrot/Apple Juice

.5oz Lemon Juice

.75oz Ginger Syrup

1 egg white

Add ingredients to shaker filled with ice, shake hard, strain from one tin to the other, shake again without ice and strain into coupe. Place Jack-O-Lantern stencil over drink and mist with Angostura bitters.

Mummies Little Helper

1.5oz Chamomile tea infused Patron Blanco

.5oz Lime

.5oz Pineapple

.25oz Agave

1oz Dry Apple Cider

Shake first four ingredients, strain into collins glass over fresh ice, top cider and garnish with candied apple.

Bones N Patron

1.5oz Patron

.5oz Fresh Lime

Splash Ginger Beer

Red dyed corn syrup

Shake first two ingredients and strain into shooter glass lined with corn syrup, top with ginger beer.