× Amtrak selling $19 tickets from Richmond to D.C.

RICHMOND, Va. — You can get out of town, cheap! Amtrak announced a sale that includes trains to and from Richmond.

“Customers can travel for as low as $19 on Amtrak’s popular Northeast Regional service during its three-day sale,” an Amtrak spokesperson said. “The offer is available for purchase Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 for travel between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20, 2017.”

This offer is only available online.

Below are some of the special prices available:

Washington, D.C. to/from Richmond, Va. $19

Washington, D.C. to/from New York City $47

Washington, D.C. to/from Norfolk, Va. $31

Washington, D.C. to/from Philadelphia $29

Roanoke, Va. to/from Washington, D.C. $25

Roanoke, Va. to/from Baltimore $32

Washington, D.C. to/from Newport News, Va. $27

Roanoke, Va. to/from Philadelphia $47