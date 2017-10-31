A “Shaynefully Delicious” sweet mummy for your tummy 

RICHMOND, Va. - Shayne Rogers AKA “Chef Shon-Yay!” Is back with us today to share her delicious recipe for Mummy Apple Crisps just in time for Halloween.  Shayne also whipped up a special birthday surprise for co-host  Cheryl Miller. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious