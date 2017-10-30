Virginia Lottery to honor misprinted Mega Millions tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Lottery will honor tickets that were incorrectly sold Friday, October 27 between 10:45 and 11:51 p.m.

Officials say an error occurred while they were upgrading its gaming system and the Mega Millions game. The tickets sold during that time period may have a zero percent chance of winning Tuesday’s jackpot.

“The price of the ticket and the price of a replacement ticket will be refunded to those players. Any prizes won by the original ticket will be honored by the Lottery,” said a Virginia Lottery official.

Refunds and prize payments cannot be processed at Lottery retailers.

Affected players are encouraged to repurchase their ticket by 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 for that night’s drawing.

If you are affected by the error, you are asked to contact the Lottery at 804-692-7778 or sign and fill out the information on the back of the ticket and mail to Virginia Lottery, P.O. Box 2489, Richmond, VA 23218.