Richmond author Pamela K. Kinney’s spooky are thriller

RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning author Pamela K. Kinney introduced her latest book, “How The Vortex Changed My Life”, an urban-fantasy set in the Metro Richmond Area. Pamela is the author of several horror fiction and ghost books set in the Richmond area. You can catch Pamela at the Charlottesville Book Fair on Saturday, November 18th from 10am to 4pm at City Space in the Downtown Mall. For more information you can visit http://pamelakkinney.com/