RICHMOND, Va. - Award-winning author Pamela K. Kinney introduced her latest book, “How The Vortex Changed My Life”, an urban-fantasy set in the Metro Richmond Area. Pamela is the author of several horror fiction and ghost books set in the Richmond area. You can catch Pamela at the Charlottesville Book Fair on Saturday, November 18th from 10am to 4pm at City Space in the Downtown Mall. For more information you can visit http://pamelakkinney.com/
Richmond author Pamela K. Kinney’s spooky are thriller
-
It’s All About “That Church Life”
-
Learning the good, the bad, and the ugly about American History
-
‘The Bombshell Business Woman’
-
Popular Literary Event For Authors
-
A mother’s love letter to her daughter.
-
-
Popular author Candice Ransom chats about new book
-
The History of The Gilded Age Mansion at Maymont
-
A new children’s book inspired by love and marriage
-
‘The Principal’s Pink Tutu Run’
-
Susan Greenbaum & Chris Parker
-
-
Award-Winning Interior Designer Nate Berkus talks style
-
Dragon Scales
-
Providing mastery in the arts with RAPA