× Public meeting Monday in Richmond on decriminalizing marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. – Members of the Virginia State Crime Commission will release findings from a study on decriminalizing possession of marijuana in the state. The General Assembly commissioned that study earlier this year.

Decriminalizing means possessing small amounts of marijuana would not land someone in jail.

The meeting is at 1p.m. Monday in the Pocahontas Building House Committee Room at 900 East Main Street, Richmond.The meeting is open to the public.

Twenty-two states have voted to decriminalize small possession of marijuana. In the Commonwealth, the two men running for governor have made their stance known.

Lt. Governor Ralph Northam -the Democratic Candidate–supports decriminalizing marijuana. He says marijuana enforcement in Virginia has cost millions of dollars each year and disproportionally impacts communities of color.

Republican nominee Ed Gillespie has shared similar concerns. He’s proposed a “Three Strikes and You’re In” plan. under that plan, a person arrested for having small amounts of marijuana would not be criminally charged until the third offense.

At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, the Crime Commission will show a PowerPoint presentation on the study findings. Members of the public will be allowed to comment and ask questions afterward.

If you`re interested in speaking during the public comment period, you do have to arrive between 10 a.m. and noon to sign up and receive a number. You must have a number if you want to speak.

You can find more details on Monday’s meeting here.