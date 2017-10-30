Mother surprised after helping children escape apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Last week a Richmond mother was forced to drop her young children from a second story window, to escape a fire as it engulfed their Oliver Crossing apartment.

"There was so much going on my first motherly instinct was to just get them to safety," said Jasmine Spencer.

The children were unharmed, but the family lost a lot of their possessions due to smoke damage.

CBS 6 was touched by the mother’s story so, reporter Melissa Hipolit, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised the mother at her time of need.

“CBS 6 wanted to help you out a little bit, we do this thing called CBS 6 Gives, and we got you a $100 gift card to put towards getting some of those items that you need.,” said Hipolit.

“Thank you so much,” said Spencer.

The mother said she plans on using the gift card on whatever her kids need.

“It feels good to have so much support and love, even from the community," added Spencer.

A GoFundMe account has also been established to help the family during their time of need.

