Man accused of killing former Freeman football player denied bond

NORFOLK, Va. -- The former NSU football player accused of killing a freshman currently on the team appeared in court Monday. Jaquan Anderson faces a second degree murder charge in the killing of former Douglas Freeman High School athlete Nicholas Jerome Ackies.

Anderson appeared in front of a Norfolk Judge Monday morning, WTKR report. He was brought into the courtroom by several sheriff deputies in full protective gear. According to the sheriff's department, Anderson has been uncooperative and has lashed out at himself and others in the jail since his arrest.

Although Anderson did not say much while in front of the judge, cries could be heard from a few of his loved ones who were in the courtroom. After court today, they did not want to talk on camera.

According to court documents, Anderson lives on Hayes Street, near where the shooting occurred. Police say he is originally from the Richmond area, same with Ackies.

"Nobody wins in this, but they took my baby from us. They took my baby," said Ackie's mother, Ruthina. "I'm angry, I'm numb and I feel like it's a really bad prank."

While Anderson sits in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, a memorial to Ackie sits near the spot where he was killed. It has been decorated with green and gold balloons and candles.

Anderson's next court date is scheduled for January.

Family angry, numb after former Freeman football star’s murder

The mother of a former Douglas Freeman High School standout athlete fatally shot in Norfolk is still trying to process the devastating loss.

Ruthina Ackies said some of her cherished memories of her beloved son, Nicholas Jerome Ackies, are deeply rooted in sports.

"All of these were like earned trophies," Ruthina Ackies said pointing to her son's numerous trophies. "And he always said that gave him a sense of accomplishment."

The mother said her son always made his family proud, but not just on the field.

“He was the one that didn't know a stranger. He could talk to any adult or any kid and make them feel warm,” Ruthina Ackies said.

But that joy turned to tremendous pain for the family.

Ackies said her son was coming home from Norfolk State University to hang out with friends at the Freeman High School football game.

When police called her around 11:30 Friday night, Nick was gone.

"What do you mean, he's not with us anymore?" she recalled asking. "Like he's in the hospital? He's not with you on campus? Like this is a bad dream,” Ruthina Ackies said. "I'm angry. I'm numb. I feel like it's a really bad prank."

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.