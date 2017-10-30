Jeep crashes into living room of Henrico family watching football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - A Henrico family was watching football when an SUV came crashing into their living room. The family lives at the Legacy at Mayland apartments, a sprawling complex off of Mayland Drive, in between Tuckernuck and Parham Roads.

Henrico Police responded to the apartments on Beacontree Lane around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the driver of the SUV was going southbound on Tuckernuck Drive and attempted to turn left onto Mayland Drive, when the driver lost control, ran off the road and struck the apartment building.

The female resident said she was inside with her one and five-year-old children, and her fiancé, when the Jeep crashed into their living room.

She said they had a few scrapes and bruises, but no one was seriously injured.

Police charged the driver with reckless driving.

Michael Burry said he has no idea how the driver wound up crashing into his neighbor’s apartment.

“I don't know how it did it," he exclaimed. "It had to jump---it had to be airborne."

"A lot of times I see people coming around that turn too quick,” Burry added.