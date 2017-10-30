It’s Going to be a *Howling Good Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Come on out and enjoy the great outdoors with your favorite dog. Clover Hill High School presents the 3rd Annual, “Hounds on the Hill 5k/Canine Fun Run” Saturday, November 18th. The 5k will start at 8am and the Canine Fun Run will start at 9am Runners, walkers, and of course dogs are welcome! Proceeds from this event will go to benefit local animal charities and Clover Hill High School athletics. For more information visit www.houndsonthehill5k.com