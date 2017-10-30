Get your holiday shopping started early with ‘Cheers to Shopping’ 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Lewis Ginter Botanincal Garden is setting the mood for the Christmas season. Garden Shop Manager Martha Anne Ellis shows off some of the hand crafted goods that are available this year at the shop. You can get a sneak peak of this year’s goods, enjoy a glass of champagne or a mug of hot cocoa, and get your shopping done early at the ‘Cheers to Shopping’ event on Thursday, November 9th from 5pm to 8pm at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden garden shop located at 1800 Lakeside drive. For more information you can visit http://www.lewisginter.org/visit/dine-shop/garden-shop/