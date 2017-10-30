Friends: Machete man who tried to abduct Chesterfield child is innocent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Chesterfield man accused of attempting to abduct a young girl and confronting her family with a machete remains behind bars.

Judge D. Gregory Carr, with Chesterfield County's Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court used an interpreter Monday to go over the charges 44-year-old Erick Antonio Reyes faces.

Reyes has multiple felony charges: attempted abduction with the intent to defile, felony indecent exposure and brandishing a machete.

He was arrested Saturday evening by Chesterfield County Police, at an apartment complex on Sloan Court, just off Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police were initially called to the apartments for a disturbance involving an intoxicated male.

Police say Reyes exposed himself to the juvenile girl and attempted to abduct her.

"Officers determined that Reyes exposed himself to a juvenile victim and attempted to abduct her as she was walking near her apartment," Lt. Story said in a written statement. "Reyes brandished a machete when confronted by the victim’s family."

Those who know Reyes said they don't believe the allegations.

"No, no, I think it's false" said friend Minor Hernandez. "Because he is a good person.”

Another friend who asked not to be identified thinks the allegations are a lie.

"I don't think he did what they're saying, I think they are making up the story -- to really get him in trouble.”

Reyes has faced a multiple charges in Chesterfield County in recent years, including DWI, driving on a revoked license and trespassing.

He received a court appointed attorney and is due back in court December 28.