Fresh shrimp pasta with a kick 

RICHMOND, Va. -Local Caterer Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of “The Kitchen Magician Catering Company” is back in the kitchen with a fresh shrimp and pasta dish with just a hint of spice. For more information visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients

Blackened Shrimp

1 1/2 tablespoons paprika

2 teaspoons thyme

1 teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ -1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

1 pound medium shrimp peeled and deveined

Pasta and Sauce

8 ounce fettuccine

2 Tablespoons olive oil

½ medium onion diced

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

2-3 medium tomatoes diced

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of blackening seasoning

1 medium red bell pepper diced

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 cup parmigiano reggiano cheese (parmesan), grated

1/4 cup green onion, sliced

2 tablespoon chopped parsley

Instructions

1. Start by boiling pasta in a large pot, according to box instructions. Drain and set aside.

2. Generously season the shrimp with blackened spices.

3. Heat a nonstick heavy bottomed pan or cast iron pan on medium high heat until hot. Add shrimp.

4. Sauté for about 1 minute on each side.

5. Add onions, garlic and tomatoes. Sauté for about a minute. Then add thyme, paprika, blackened spice, followed by bell pepper, heavy cream and parmesan cheese.

6. Add Pasta and bring it to a boil then simmer until the sauce reaches a thickened consistency about 3-5 minutes.

7. Garnish with diced tomato, grated parmesan, parsley and scallions.