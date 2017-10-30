Fresh shrimp pasta with a kick 

RICHMOND, Va. -Local Caterer Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of “The Kitchen Magician Catering Company” is back in the kitchen with a fresh shrimp and pasta dish with just a hint of spice. For more information visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com
Blackened Shrimp Pasta
Serves 4
Ingredients
Blackened Shrimp
- 1 1/2 tablespoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ -1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 pound medium shrimp peeled and deveined
Pasta and Sauce
- 8 ounce fettuccine
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- ½ medium onion diced
- 2 teaspoons of minced garlic
- 2-3 medium tomatoes diced
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon of blackening seasoning
- 1 medium red bell pepper diced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1 cup parmigiano reggiano cheese (parmesan), grated
- 1/4 cup green onion, sliced
- 2 tablespoon chopped parsley
Instructions
1. Start by boiling pasta in a large pot, according to box instructions. Drain and set aside.
2. Generously season the shrimp with blackened spices.
3. Heat a nonstick heavy bottomed pan or cast iron pan on medium high heat until hot. Add shrimp.
4. Sauté for about 1 minute on each side.
5. Add onions, garlic and tomatoes. Sauté for about a minute. Then add thyme, paprika, blackened spice, followed by bell pepper, heavy cream and parmesan cheese.
6. Add Pasta and bring it to a boil then simmer until the sauce reaches a thickened consistency about 3-5 minutes.
7. Garnish with diced tomato, grated parmesan, parsley and scallions.