Fresh shrimp pasta with a kick 

Posted 11:49 am, October 30, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -Local Caterer Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of “The Kitchen Magician Catering Company” is back in the kitchen with a fresh shrimp and pasta dish with just a hint of spice. For more information visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com 

 

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients

Blackened Shrimp

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons paprika
  • 2 teaspoons thyme
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 2 teaspoons granulated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ -1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of salt 
  • 1 pound medium shrimp peeled and deveined

Pasta and Sauce

  • 8 ounce fettuccine
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ medium onion diced
  • 2 teaspoons of  minced garlic
  • 2-3 medium tomatoes diced
  • 1 teaspoon thyme
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon of blackening seasoning
  • 1 medium red bell pepper diced
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup parmigiano reggiano cheese (parmesan), grated
  • 1/4 cup green onion, sliced
  • 2 tablespoon chopped parsley

Instructions

1.        Start by boiling pasta in a large pot, according to box instructions. Drain and set aside.

2.        Generously season the shrimp with blackened spices. 

3.        Heat a nonstick heavy bottomed pan or cast iron pan on medium high heat until hot. Add shrimp.

4.        Sauté for about 1 minute on each side.

5.        Add onions, garlic and tomatoes. Sauté for about a minute. Then add thyme, paprika, blackened spice, followed by bell pepper, heavy cream and parmesan cheese.

6.        Add Pasta and bring it to a boil then simmer until the sauce reaches a thickened consistency about 3-5 minutes.

7.        Garnish with diced tomato, grated parmesan, parsley and scallions.