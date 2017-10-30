× Escape Room operators partner up for huge warehouse venture

RICHMOND, Va. — Two local escape room operators have a new Manchester venture up their sleeve – and they’ll do it with a little help from Edgar Allan Poe.

Josh Czarda of Escape Room RVA and Sam Williams of River City Escape Room are collaborating to open Warehouse 29, an escape room experience with virtual-reality components.

The pair has leased 10,000 square feet at 2601 Maury St., Building 29, for what Czarda said will be one of the largest escape rooms on the East Coast. Warehouse 29 will host one large, 90-minute to two-hour experience with multiple rooms within it.

“It’ll have a theatre with actors involved, and a large virtual-reality component to it,” Czarda said. “We’re mixing the genre of escape rooms with the VR tech.”

He said each game will begin with players meeting at a local bar or restaurant, where a driver will pick them up, in character, and bring them to the site.

Warehouse 29 will be thematically based around one of the most famous literary figures to have ties to Richmond.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.