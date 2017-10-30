× Equipment accident closes streets near Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. — An equipment accident has closed roads near the Virginia State Capitol.

“Please avoid the area of 9th Street between Broad and Grace and avoid Broad between 10th and 8th,” the Virginia Department of General Services reported in a Monday morning alert. “These streets are closed at this time due to an equipment accident.”

The nature of the equipment accident has not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story.

