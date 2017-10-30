Clear photo shows suspect in Henrico Wells Fargo bank robbery

Posted 9:38 pm, October 30, 2017, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for the suspect in a Wells Fargo bank robbery in Henrico County Monday afternoon.

Investigators said at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers responded to the bank, located in the 8100 block of Brook Road for a robbery.

The suspect, identified as Ward C. Royal, walked in the bank, approached at teller and presented them with a note demanding money.

Ward C. Royal

As the teller complied, the suspect fled the business. No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured during the robbery.

Royal is described as a white male, 40-45 years of age, approximately 5’7”-5’11’, with an average build.  He was seen wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt, and glasses.

Police say Royal for Bank Robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a Robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.