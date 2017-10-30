Clear photo shows suspect in Henrico Wells Fargo bank robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for the suspect in a Wells Fargo bank robbery in Henrico County Monday afternoon.

Investigators said at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers responded to the bank, located in the 8100 block of Brook Road for a robbery.

The suspect, identified as Ward C. Royal, walked in the bank, approached at teller and presented them with a note demanding money.

As the teller complied, the suspect fled the business. No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured during the robbery.

Royal is described as a white male, 40-45 years of age, approximately 5’7”-5’11’, with an average build. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt, and glasses.

Police say Royal for Bank Robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a Robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.