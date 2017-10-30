Chesterfield mom in disbelief after car stolen while feeding her infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County mother is in disbelief after she says her car was stolen while she was feeding her infant early Thursday morning.

Michae Joyner said she was up for an early morning baby feeding when she heard someone outside her window. She went to investigate and saw her car was gone.

"I heard my vehicle, I know my engine,” said the Chesterfield mom. “Once you put your foot on the gas, it gets very loud with engine, so I got up and looked out my side window. I said, ‘Oh my god, my car is gone.”

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the car and a gun were among items stolen from about half a dozen cars in the Watermark community in North Chesterfield early Thursday morning.

The stolen car is a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra with Virginia tags VNT-1871.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.