15 years of Ashland Train Day!

RICHMOND, Va. - The 15th Annual Ashland Train Day is happening this Saturday, November 4th from 10am to 4pm. Chairman Bill Gatewood and Sue Hemingway of Tiny Tim’s Toya & Trains visit to fill us in on this years events. And you can’t miss the special appearance of ‘Cinder’ and ‘Tender’! Ashland train day is a FREE event for families and friends happening on the tracks in Downtown Ashland. For more information you can visit http://ashlandtrainday.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASHLAND TRAIN DAY}