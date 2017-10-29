× Police: Machete man tried to abduct Chesterfield child

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested a man with a machete who tried to abduct a child after exposing himself to her, Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story said.

Erick Antonio Reyes, 44, was arrested Saturday, October 28, after police were called to the 6200 block of Sloan Court, near Falling Creek, for a disturbance involving an intoxicated man with a machete.

“Officers determined that Reyes exposed himself to a juvenile victim and attempted to abduct her as she was walking near her apartment,” Lt. Story said in a written statement. “Reyes brandished a machete when confronted by the victim’s family.”

Reyes was booked in Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

He is charged with Attempted Abduction with Intent to Defile, Indecent Liberties, Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Machete, and Drunk in Public.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

