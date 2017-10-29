CBS 6 Sports Football Whiparound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Tech beat Duke 24-3 for their third win in a row since losing to Clemson. The Hokies defense held the Blue Devils to just 183 yards of offense and improved to 7-1 on the year.

UVA dropped their second straight 31-14 at Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers were 0-4 on 4th, were sacked three times and never led in the game. UVA is now 5-3 on the season.

Former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch caught a school record four touchdowns as Wake Forest beat Louisville 42-32. Dortch tied a career high with 10 catches for a personal best 167 yards in the win.

The Richmond fell to 4-4 on the season after they lost at home to Stony Brook 27-24. Spiders quarterback Kyle Lauletta threw three touchdowns and tied the school's single season passing touchdowns record with 26.

JMU won their 20 straight game after they shutout New Hampshire 21-0. The Dukes limited the Wildcats to just 193 yards of offense. Quarterback Bryan Schor set a new school record for career passing touchdowns with 53 as JMU improved to 8-0.

William and Mary lost at Maine 23-6. The Tribe have dropped five in a row, all in the CAA. William and Mary had only 199 yards of total offense as they fell to 2-6 on the season.

Norfolk State lost their homecoming to Savannah State 27-9. Former Springer quarterback Juwan Carter ran for a touchdown in the loss as they fell to 3-5 on the season.

VSU improved to 8-0 on the year after they edged Chowan 26-23. Trojans running back Trent Cannon rushed for 164 yards to become the school's all time leading rusher with 3, 674 yards.

VUU is a game back of the Trojans in the CIAA North after they beat Elizabeth City State 37-21 to go to 6-3 on the year. They play at Virginia State next Saturday for the CIAA North title and a berth in the conference title game.

Randolph Macon got 193 yards rushing from running back Tre Fredrick but in a losing effort as Washington & Lee spoiled the Yellow Jackets homecoming 17-14. RMC fell to 6-2 on the season.

In High School action, Trinity fell at Woodberry Forest 48-12. Titans running back Donovan Goode rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. His second straight 100 yard day and third in the last four games. Trinity dropped to 3-5.