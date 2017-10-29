Best chances for rain ☔ Sunday

CBS 6 Sports Football Whiparound

Posted 12:32 am, October 29, 2017, by

Virginia Tech beat Duke 24-3 for their third win in a row since losing to Clemson.  The Hokies defense held the Blue Devils to just 183 yards of offense and improved to 7-1 on the year.

UVA dropped their second straight 31-14 at Pittsburgh.  The Cavaliers were 0-4 on 4th, were sacked three times and never led in the game.  UVA is now 5-3 on the season.

Former Highland Springs standout Greg Dortch caught a school record four touchdowns as Wake Forest beat Louisville 42-32.  Dortch tied a career high with 10 catches for a personal best 167 yards in the win.

The Richmond fell to 4-4 on the season after they lost at home to Stony Brook 27-24.  Spiders quarterback Kyle Lauletta threw three touchdowns and tied the school's single season passing touchdowns record with 26.

JMU won their 20 straight game after they shutout New Hampshire 21-0.  The Dukes limited the Wildcats to just 193 yards of offense.  Quarterback Bryan Schor set a new school record for career passing touchdowns with 53 as JMU improved to 8-0.

William and Mary lost at Maine 23-6.  The Tribe have dropped five in a row, all in the CAA.  William and Mary had only 199 yards of total offense as they fell to 2-6 on the season.

Norfolk State lost their homecoming to Savannah State 27-9.  Former Springer quarterback Juwan Carter ran for a touchdown in the loss as they fell to 3-5 on the season.

VSU improved to 8-0 on the year after they edged Chowan 26-23.  Trojans running back Trent Cannon rushed for 164 yards to become the school's all time leading rusher with 3, 674 yards.

VUU is a game back of the Trojans in the CIAA North after they beat Elizabeth City State 37-21 to go to 6-3 on the year.  They play at Virginia State next Saturday for the CIAA North title and a berth in the conference title game.

Randolph Macon got 193 yards rushing from running back Tre Fredrick but in a losing effort as Washington & Lee spoiled the Yellow Jackets homecoming 17-14.  RMC fell to 6-2 on the season.

In High School action, Trinity fell at Woodberry Forest 48-12.  Titans running back Donovan Goode rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.  His second straight 100 yard day and third in the last four games.  Trinity dropped to 3-5.

 

 