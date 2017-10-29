At least the weather won’t be scary on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our run of decent weather on Halloween continues again this year. Skies will be clear with seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will be around 60° at 6 p.m. and close to 50° at 10 p.m. in the metro. It will be a bit cooler north and west.

This year's weather is perfectly normal for Halloween. Since 2000, it has only rained on October 31 during 2009 and 2011. It actually snowed back in 1925!

Much of the continental United States will have calm weather. Here is the forecast for 7 p.m. EDT:

Enjoy this final week of Daylight Saving Time. We "fall back" one hour to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 5.

