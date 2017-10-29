Police seek gunman in Petersburg holdup; 2 teens arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for the gunman who held up a convenience store in Petersburg Sunday morning.

Lt. Greg Geist with the Petersburg Bureau of Police said officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 900 S. Sycamore Street at 9:35 a.m.

Officers said three suspects, one of whom had a handgun, walked into the store and demanded cash.

The trio, who were wearing hooded jackets and bandanas that covered their faces, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before running off, police said.

After officers received tips from citizens, two of the the suspects, a 16 and 17-year-old, were arrested without incident a few blocks from the store.

The third suspect, who had the handgun, remains on the loose.

Officials described him as a black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a large build with shoulder length braids.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.