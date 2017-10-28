Pecan Festival has oldest, largest pecan groves in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — Scores of folks turned out for Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s second annual Pecan Festival Saturday.

The college is home to the oldest and largest pecan groves in Virginia, with over a 1,000 pecan trees situated on its 750-acre campus.

There were vendors, food, entertainment and music stage options, highlighted by the popular Richmond-based Trongone Band, which performed a mixture of southern Rock ‘n’ Soul and American Jam.

More than 200 vendors were on-site with products ranging from homemade pecan foods, fine soaps, jewelry, baked goods and clothing.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil and meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray were among the many who attended. And Nikki-Dee took part in the pet costume contest.

Admission to the Pecan Festival was free.