Marching bands battle at 2017 Powhatan Fall Classic

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Some of our area's best young musicians took part in one of the largest marching band competitions in Virginia Saturday evening at Powhatan High School.

Meteorologist Mike Goldberg was master of ceremonies of the 2017 Powhatan Fall Classic.

“It’s when really the best of the best all over this region come together and they compete and see ho takes home the trophies,” Frances Elwood said. “But there are no slacker bands here. Everyone does a hell of a job.”

Albemarle High School was the winner of the competition.