Henrico downs Lee-Davis 27-20

Henrico, Va. - Lawrence Chambers passed for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added another 30 yards on the ground as Henrico outlasted Lee-Davis 27-20 in week 10.

Tyrell Ellison ran for 87 yards and Christian Quirley had a TD run for the Warriors who improved to 7-2 and improved their chances of their first home playoff game in 18 years.

Josh Rice ran for 162 yards and 3 scores for the Confederates (6-3) who have now lost two straight. They entered the week seeded sixth in the Group 5 playoff race and should keep a sizeable advantage over 7th and 8th place.

Lee-Davis closes out their regular season next week with Patrick Henry while Henrico hosts Armstrong.