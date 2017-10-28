Godwin jumps into potential playoff spot with shutout win over Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - After dropping 3 of their first five to start the season, Mills Godwin has now won 3 of their last 4 with Friday's 16-0 shutout of Douglas Freeman.

The Eagles (5-4) are now unofficially percentage points ahead of both J.R. Tucker and Meadowbrook for the 8th and final playoff spot in Group 5. They had started the week 12th but Spencer Rife and Adam Ballard connected on a pair of touchdown passes and the Godwin defense did the rest for their first shutout of the year.

Freeman (4-6) was shut out for the first time in two years and will see their streak of 4 straight playoff appearances come to an end.