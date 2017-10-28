Fredericksburg men arrested in string of Hanover burglaries

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested and charged in a series of residential burglaries that occurred Friday in Hanover County.

The first burglary occurred in the 15000 block of Beaver Den Lane Friday. Shortly after deputies received a report of the first incident, they responded to another burglary in the 15000 block of Tyler Station Road. The third burglary occurred in the are of the 17000 block of Katy Lane.

During the investigation, deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop which led to the arrests of 28-year-old Stephen Denekas and 22-year-old Kevin Henderson, both of Fredericksburg, in connection to the burglaries. Both suspects are charged with residential burglary, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools and could possibly face additional charges in Caroline County.

“I am proud of the efforts of our investigative team and the efforts of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office for identifying the suspects and quickly apprehending them before any further criminal acts were committed,” said Colonel David R. Hines. “Although an arrest has been made, we will continue to make sure all evidence is identified to ensure support of a successful prosecution.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the burglaries to either contact them at (804) 365-6140 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.