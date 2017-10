Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Brightwood Avenue.

Police Activity: Officers investigating reports of shots fired 10000 blk Brightwood Ave. No injuries reported. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) October 29, 2017

Police said they received reports of shots fired, but so far there are no injuries reported.

