Atlee senior Sepp Shirley scores the year’s best touchdown

Video courtesy KG Graubics

ATLEE, Va. -- Late in the 4th quarter of a game already in hand, the Atlee Raiders and Varina Blue Devils put aside points and pride and made one player's dream come true.

Raiders senior Sepp Shirley, born with cerebral palsy, got into the final home game of his high school career intending only to carry the ball once for a yard or two.

Raiders head coach Matt Gray alerted the officials and Varina coach Stu Brown to Sepp's appearance in the game. The original plan was for Sepp to carry for a couple of yards and for the Varina defenders to "tackle" him by two-hand touch.

But then, things changed.

On his second carry, Shirley went 80 yards for the score, collapsing as he crossed the goal line but giving everyone else a lift they never expected.