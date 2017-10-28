High school football player with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Video shows a high school football player with cerebral palsy completing an 80-yard touchdown under the Friday night lights at Atlee High School.

Sepp Shirey, a senior at the school born with cerebral palsy, made two plays in the home game versus the Varina Blue Devils.

“No. 15 Sepp Shirey on the carry,” the announcer states.

The second was an 80-yard touchdown that had the crowd going wild.

“Go, go, go!” the crowd yelled and applauded as Shirey ran with the ball as his fellow Raiders and Blue Devils encouraged him.

“He carries the ball. He’s down to the 30,” the announcer says. “He’s down to the 20-yard line. The Varina Blue Devils are chasing him. He returns the ball to the five. Touch down!”

The Blue Devils won 63-21.