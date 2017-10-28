× 4 shot, 1 killed outside of Petersburg nightclub

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital with injuries they sustained in a shooting outside of a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred outside of the Bluebird Theater nightclub on North Sycamore Street around 2:45 a.m. Officers found four people that had been shot shortly after the club let out following an event and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three were transported to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police are still trying to uncover details on what lead to the shooting.

This is a developing story.