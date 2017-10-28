3 injured when bleachers collapse at fall festival

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Three people were injured when bleachers collapsed at a fall festival in Caroline County Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department’s 49th annual fall festival and parade.

EMS Chief Jason Loftus with County of Caroline Department of Fire-Rescue Emergency Management said crews were on the scene within moments of the incident.

Officials said one woman was transported to an area hospital complaining of arm and back pain.

However, two other people, who reported ankle injuries, did not wish to be taken to the hospital.

Loftus said the bleachers that collapsed were 12 feet long and offered seating up to 3 feet off the ground.

As a safety precaution, the remaining bleachers were cordoned off.

Officials are investigating what caused the bleachers to collapse.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.