× VCU students hurt in string of on-campus crimes

RICHMOND, Va. — Three students were hurt and a suspect was taken into custody following a string of overnight robberies on and near the VCU campus.

“The first incident took place on the 600 block of West Cary street. A student was approached by a suspect armed with a firearm who demanded property. The suspect fled with the property,” a VCU Police spokesperson said. “The second incident took place at Shafer and Franklin streets. Two students were approached by a suspect with a firearm who demanded property. One student was struck with the weapon and sustained minor injuries.”

The third incident was reported on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

“Two students were again approached by a suspect armed with a firearm who demanded property. Both students were assaulted and sustained minor injuries,” police said.

Richmond Police located the suspect along the 400 block of North Harrison Street and arrested him at about 4:22 a.m.

“The property taken by the suspect was recovered when the suspect was arrested,” police said. “VCU Police, working in concert with Richmond Police, are committed to the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

VCU Police have increased patrols and visibility on campus.