Musical guests Time For Three perform ‘Joy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The highly talented and acclaimed trio The For Three visit our studio for a LIVE performance. The group, consisting of violinist Nicolas (Nick) Kendall, violinist Charles Yang, and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer, share their song ‘Joy’ with us. You can check them out this Friday, October 27th at 6:30pm at the Dominion Energy Casual Fridays and this Saturday, October 28th at the Richmond Symphony 60th Anniversary at 8pm. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.tf3.com/ and https://www.richmondsymphony.com/.