× Man arrested for January homicide in south Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives arrested a Richmond man in connection with a Southside homicide that occurred in January.

The department originally categorized this as a death investigation. The new classification makes this the 55th homicide detectives are investigating.

William R. Morris, 22, of the 1200 block of Keswick Lane, was arrested last week in Richmond by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force without incident. He is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, RPD officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had arrived at Chippenham Hospital. The victim, Mikequan Blakey, 21, of the 3200 block of Ransom Hills Road, Chesterfield was pronounced dead several minutes later.

A report minutes earlier of random gunfire in the 1000 block of Forestview School Drive helped officers identify the crime scene where the shooting took place.

“This arrest was made possible by the tireless work over many months by dedicated detectives in Major Crimes,” said Capt. James Laino.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.